UPDATE: Wildfire forces evacuation for properties east of McBride

The fire is now approximately 600 hectares in size

UPDATE: 12 a.m.

Highway 16 east of McBride is closed due to wildfire. There is no detour available.

The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George has ordered all residents of properties north of McBride Highway 16 within the village of McBride and along Mountain View Road north of the Fraser River to immediately evacuate the area.

Properties south of McBride Highway 16 within the village of McBride, and those within five kilometres of the village boundary are under an evacuation alert, meaning residents must be prepared to leave with little to no notice.

______

The Village of McBride and Regional District of Fraser-Fort George have issued evacuation orders Friday evening, May 5, for properties in the area due to the Teare Creek wildfire.

A state of local emergency has also been declared.

Discovered Thursday, May 4, the fire is now approximately 600 hectares in size and is burning in steep, challenging terrain. Fire activity increased Friday afternoon with high winds, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The Village of McBride has issued an evacuation order for the properties located north of Highway 16 and an evacuation alert for all properties located south of Highway 16, both within village boundaries.

All evacuated residents are required to register at the Robson Valley Community Centre at 411 Dominion St or CN Centre Kin 3 in Prince George. At that time, arrangements for Emergency Support Services will be made as needed.

Electoral area H of the regional district is also impacted by an evacuation order for all properties north of McBride Highway 16 E from Laing Road west to Village of McBride boundary, including Koeneman Road and Mountain View Road, all properties along Mountain View Road north of the Fraser River and all properties north of McBride Highway 16 W and Museum Road from the Village of McBride boundary west to Dore River including Shovar Road, Museum Road and Red Tail Road.

Four initial attack crews and seven officers responded to the Teare Creek wildfire, supported by three helicopters. Additional resources are anticipated for Saturday. Air tankers were on site for several hours Friday afternoon, focusing on structure protection operations.

The blaze is suspected human caused, according to BC Wildfire.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking News