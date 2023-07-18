A wildfire south of Keremeos has grown from .5 to 4.2 ha. (BC Wildfire)

Wildfire southwest of Keremeos grows over 10 hectares

The fire is currently being monitored, but not actively fought

The wildfire south of Keremeos is continuing to grow and is now 10 hectares.

The blaze, which is located about 12 kilometres southwest of the village, grew three hectares on Monday.

The fire was first reported shortly before midnight on July 13. BC Wildfire updated the incident on Saturday night (July 15) and reported the blaze was at 4.2 hectares.

According to the information page, the BC Wildfire Service is currently monitoring the blaze only.

When a fire is being monitored, BC Wildfire Service is not immediately suppressing it, this can allow burns to continue to achieve ecological or resource management objectives and is used on remote fires that are not threats.

There are no evacuations or alerts associated with the wildfire. The blaze is suspected to be lightning-caused.

B.C. Wildfires 2023 Keremeos

