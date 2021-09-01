The Lisa Creek wildfire southwest of Salmon Arm was classed as out of control at two hectares on Sept. 1, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)

The Lisa Creek wildfire southwest of Salmon Arm was classed as out of control at two hectares on Sept. 1, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)

Wildfire southwest of Salmon Arm sees no growth

Heavy equipment operators were building a fire guard at the Lisa Creek fire Sept. 1

A small wildfire southwest of Salmon Arm had not grown and remained at two hectares on Sept. 1.

Fire information officer Aydan Coray said around noon that the Lisa Creek fire remained classified as out of control.

One person from BC Wildfire was at the scene of the blaze supervising heavy equipment operators as they worked on a fire guard.

Coray said building the guard was the BC Wildfire Service’s main objective for the day on the fire.

The Lisa Creek fire was discovered Aug. 30, according to the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard. Its cause is unknown.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

