It was 0.3 hectares in size

The Annis Forest Service Road wildfire is now under control. (BC Wildfire Services)

The wildfire close to Annis Forest Service Road, southwest of Sicamous is now under control.

Under control means the blaze is out and will not spread anymore.

Lightning caused the fire to ignite before noon on Wednesday, July 19. It was 0.3 hectares in size.

READ MORE: Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

#Salmon ArmB.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsSicamous