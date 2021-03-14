(BC Wildfire Dashboard)

Wildfire sparked west of Penticton thought to be human-caused

The wildfire near Penticton, and another near Kamloops, are B.C.’s first of 2021

B.C.’s first wildfires of the 2021 season have sparked in the province’s interior.

A fire west of Penticton on Farleigh Lake Road E is currently 2.3 hectares in size. According to the BC Wildfire Dashboard, the blaze is suspected to be human-caused.

Another suspected human-caused fire near Kamloops on Shuswap Road is being held at 0.3 hectares.

Both fires started on Saturday, March 13.

Black Press Media has contacted the Kamloops Fire Centre for further information.

For more info on B.C. wildfires, visit the BC Wildfire Dashboard.

Most Read