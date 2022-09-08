Wildfire sparked north of Cherryville’s Sugar Lake

A large wildfire burning north of the Monashee mountains is under attack by firefighters.

Crews are responding to the Gates Creek fire north of Cherryville’s Sugar Lake.

”The fire is currently estimated at 200 hectares and classified as out of control,” said BC Wildfire Service. “A wildfire officer and helicopter are responding, ground crews are en route.”

The blaze is one of three in the area, the others are much smaller and even further north.

The cause of the Gates Creek fire is unknown at this time.

