Lightning is the suspected cause

BC Wildfire is reporting a new blaze near Highway 5A at MacKenzie Lake, Thursday Aug. 25.

The fire is .10 hectares and the suspected cause is lightning.

MacKenzie Lake is 21 km northwest of Princeton.

Related: Lightning caused fire near Summerland doused

Related: 11,000 lightning strikes spark nearly 100 new fires: BC Wildfire Service

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com