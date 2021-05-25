(BC Wildfire/Twitter)

(BC Wildfire/Twitter)

Wildfire sparks near Highway 3 in Keremeos

BC Wildfire firefighters are currently battling the blaze

BC Wildfire crews are currently responding to a wildfire approximately 20 kilometres southeast of Keremeos just off Highway 3.

The fire has grown to 0.8 hectares in size as of 4 p.m.

BC Wildfire Services currently has seven firefighters trying to get the blaze under control with 10 more on the way. Air tankers are also responding.

Not structures are being threatened by the fire and the highway is not currently affected.

