UPDATE: Lytton wildfire grows to 25 ha, prompting evac order

(Jack McIntyre/Facebook)(Jack McIntyre/Facebook)
(Stephanie Hooker/Facebook)(Stephanie Hooker/Facebook)
(Stephanie Hooker/Facebook)(Stephanie Hooker/Facebook)

A wildfire has been sparked just west of the Village of Lytton.

Reports first came in of flames and smoke at 12:45p.m. on July 14, across the Fraser River on on the outskirts of town.

A Fire Information Officer at the Kamloops Fire Centre told Capital News that four initial attack crews and two unit crews have been dispatched to the scene. Airtankers and helicopters are responding, while residents in the area are also assisting.

As of 4p.m. on July 14, Director of Fire Centre Operation Rob Schweitzer said that the wildfire is estimated to be 25 hectares in size. B.C. Wildfire is reporting that gusty winds in the area are contributing to the fire’s spread.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District staff said that the fire was human-caused, and started on a large property in Westside. Lytton First Nation has issued an evacuation order for some properties, and will be setting up an emergency services and reception centre.

Lytton First Nation Deputy Chief John Haugen estimates that the evacuation order affects about nine people.

An evacuation alert has also been issued for properties in the area ‘I’.

It is estimated that three structures have been lost so far to the fire.

A 911/landline/internet disruption was also reported by the Fraser Valley Regional District around noon, affecting the areas of Boston Bar, Lytton and Spences Bridge. B.C. Wildfire does not believe that the two situations are related.

Construction and debris-clearing crews have been using heavy machinery throughout Lytton in recent weeks, just over one year after the village was razed by wildfire during the historic 2021 fire season. Schweitzer said that the events of June 2021 are “on the forefront of (B.C. Wildfire’s) minds.”

READ MORE: Rebuild of Lytton, B.C., after devastating wildfire to begin by September: minister

READ MORE: ‘Our story has to stay out there or we’ll be forgotten’: Lytton resident

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bcwildfireBreaking NewsLytton

Previous story
Enderby river floating discouraged following rescues

Just Posted

Kildonan Boat Launch is closed due to high levels on Shuswap River in Enderby. (Shuswap River Ambassadors)
Enderby river floating discouraged following rescues

Signs cautioned users of Canoe Beach on Saturday, July 3 to take care in the beach area because of high water. The lower sign noted the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the City of Salmon Arm and Interior Health was monitoring an algae bloom in the Salmon Arm Wharf and Sunnybrae/Canoe Point areas of Shuswap Lake. (File photo)
Cautionary advisory lifted for Shuswap Lake, no blue-green algae found in test results

In a July 14, 2022 media release, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District said it is working with the Little Shuswap Lake Band and BC Parks to possibly restart its mosquito control program in the Scotch Creek area, including Shuswap Lake Provincial Park, in 2023. (File photo)
‘Swarms of mosquitoes’ have campers reconsidering stay at Shuswap provincial park

During a recent act of vandalism at Sicamous’ new Beach Park washroom and concession facility, a pair of bikes belonging to the chamber were stolen. (File photo)
Sicamous chamber student ambassador bikes stolen and destroyed