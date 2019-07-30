Wildfire burns near Copper Mine Road

Wildfire extinguished near Princeton

The blaze was spotted Tuesday morning

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

The wildfire, off Copper Mine Road, that sparked Tuesday morning is now classified as out.

BC Wildfire had four personnel crew on scene 5 km south east of Princeton.

The blaze was only .01 hectares in size and was quickly brought under control.

—————-

A wildfire is burning out of control 5 km south east of Princeton.

The blaze was spotted Tuesday morning and is an estimated .01 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire is responding with a crew and possible air support to the Copper Mine Road area.

The cause is not yet known.

More to come.

READ MORE: Richter Mountain wildfire now held

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Trail closed following death of Alberta man near Sicamous Creek Falls

Just Posted

Update: Trail closed following death of Alberta man near Sicamous Creek Falls

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

Planning proceeds on Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail

Local governments, Splatsin sign agreement, community engagement strategy established

Mr Mikes restaurant opens doors in Salmon Arm

Curious customers try out the food, service on Monday, July 29

Third cannabis retailer open for business in Salmon Arm

Downtown Cannabis owner says store defined by emphasis on education, hospitality

Update: Police allege vehicle in Highway 1 collision contained stolen goods

Salmon Arm RCMP continue search for driver, occupant, believed known to police

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

Endurance athletes to participate in Ultra520K Canada triathlon

Three-day event will be held in South Okanagan and Similkameen

YouTube comedy star comes to the Okanagan

Wes Barker will perform on September 20

About to post a police chase photo to Instagram? Maybe don’t, cops say

Posts could be seen by a suspect and may result in them targeting officers or evading capture

Floatplane crashes into the water off the Sunshine Coast

No injuries reported

Column: Local forests showing effects of changing climate

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Body found on Okanagan Lake confirmed to be missing kayaker

Colin Palmer, 41, was last heard from when he took his kayak out on Okanagan Lake on July 13

Honduras to Kelowna: A Kelowna woman’s dream realized through clothing

Florencia Matute has lived in Kelowna for the past 20 years since immigrating in 1999

Column: Community parks benefit health and economy

Director’s Notes by Paul Demenok

Most Read