A new fire has been spotted near the Yankee Flats area south of Salmon Arm, according to B.C. Wildfire.

The approximate location of the fire has yet to be determined, but the B.C. Wildfire dashboard has it at Yankee Flats. The fire is estimated at 0.01 ha. The suspected cause is unknown.

More to come.

