A wildfire sparked just north of West Kelowna on Thursday (July 8).

According to the BC Wildfire Service dashboard, the fire — measured at 0.10 hectares in size — is located approximately in the Esperon Creek area. The cause of the fire is not yet known at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

