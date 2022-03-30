(Screenshot)

Wildfire sparks west of Merritt

Sunshine Valley Road fire sitting at 4.1 hectares

It may still be March, but Kamloops Fire Centre is already seeing wildfire activity.

B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting a pair of new fires that sparked in the area on March 29. The largest of the two is just east of Merritt in Lower Nicola, on Sunshine Valley Road just off of Hwy. 8.

As of the afternoon of March 30, the B.C. Wildfire Service Dashboard has the fire listed as ‘New’ and at 4.10 hectares.

The suspected cause is unknown at the time.

Another 1.6-hectare wildfire is also burning at Kanaka Bar along the Fraser River. It is expected that it was human-caused.

Kanaka Bar is approximately 14 kilometres south of the Village of Lytton, which burned to the ground in the hectic 2021 wildfire season. Over 1,500 wildfires burned throughout B.C. last year, many in the aftermath of a historic heat dome that gripped the B.C. Interior.

READ MORE: Kamloops Mounties investigate body found in North Thompson River

READ MORE: Roman-style restaurant opens in Rotary Centre

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresKamloopsMerritt

Previous story
‘Gift from God’: Fernie-born arm-wrestling pro makes comeback after life-altering injury
Next story
B.C. reveals 5-year action plan to implement UN Declaration on Rights of Indigenous Peoples

Just Posted

While on a Sunday walk by Christmas Island, Fern Fennell captured this photo of a dog running off leash, chasing green-winged teals and mallards on one of the frozen lagoons in the city’s bird sanctuary. (Fern Fennell photo)
Resident, council raise stink over dogs off leash and feces left in Salmon Arm parks

(File photo)
Kamloops Mounties investigate body found in North Thompson River

The Shuswap Music Festival returns live and in person for 2022. It begins on April 11, with a Gala Concert planned for April 29 on the Nexus stage at Salmon Arm’s First United Church. (File photo)
Young musicians tuning up for return of Shuswap Music Festival

“Home on the Range,” Sheepherders Tony Gibson and Jack Husted on the Shuswap Sheep Range below Queest Mountain, photo by Erskine Burnett from The Shuswap Country. (Contributed)
Historic photos, ‘intriguing text’ prompts creation of new book about the Shuswap