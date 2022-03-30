Wildfire sparks west of Merritt

It may still be March, but Kamloops Fire Centre is already seeing wildfire activity.

B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting a pair of new fires that sparked in the area on March 29. The largest of the two is just east of Merritt in Lower Nicola, on Sunshine Valley Road just off of Hwy. 8.

As of the afternoon of March 30, the B.C. Wildfire Service Dashboard has the fire listed as ‘New’ and at 4.10 hectares.

The suspected cause is unknown at the time.

Another 1.6-hectare wildfire is also burning at Kanaka Bar along the Fraser River. It is expected that it was human-caused.

Kanaka Bar is approximately 14 kilometres south of the Village of Lytton, which burned to the ground in the hectic 2021 wildfire season. Over 1,500 wildfires burned throughout B.C. last year, many in the aftermath of a historic heat dome that gripped the B.C. Interior.

READ MORE: Kamloops Mounties investigate body found in North Thompson River

READ MORE: Roman-style restaurant opens in Rotary Centre

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresKamloopsMerritt