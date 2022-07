A spot-sized wildfire spotted west of the north end of Adams River was deemed under control on July 22, 2022. (BC Wildfire Service image)

A wildfire was spotted west of the north end of Adams Lake.

As of Friday morning, July 22, the fire was spot sized at 0.009 hectares and deemed under control. The BC Wildfire Service said a crew was en route and would provide an update later in the day.

The fire was spotted on July 21. The cause hadn’t been determined.

Read more: Wildfire between Merritt and Spences Bridge ‘being held’

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Armbcwildfire