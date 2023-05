Smoke can be seen coming from Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The Rattlesnake Hill Wildfire in Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park is now classified as under control, according to B.C. Wildfire Service.

It is believed the blaze was human-caused. It reached 0.4 hectares in size at its peak.

The blaze was first reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

