Wildfire west of Olalla continues to grow

On Thursday 115 BC Wildfire personnel were assigned to the Old Tom Creek wildfire

The Old Tom Creek fire burning seven kilometres west of Olalla continues to grow.

Although updating for size is not yet available, BC Wildfire stated in a release Thursday morning that high winds caused increased fire behaviour resulting in “some small growth.”

“The potential for intense fire behavior exists, with fast rates of spreads and elevated intensities in the forested and slash fuel types. Gusty winds may lead to erratic fire behaviour and spotting,” the release went on to state.

There is currently 115 BC Wildfire personnel and 10 pieces of equipment on site today. Air support is available as needed.

The fire remains listed as out of control. Crews will work today (Thursday) to contain the southeast corner of the fire along with north flank. Crews will also extinguish spots popping up in the east drainage.

Check back for more updates.

