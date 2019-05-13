Wildfire wet of Osoyoos classified as out of control

B.C. Fire Information services said two helicopters and 28 firefighters are on scene

B.C. Wildfire Service crews are responding to a wildfire 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos.

Fire information services said they’re calling it the Ricter Creek Fire and is stretched out 10 hectors fire wide with smoke from Osoyoos and the B.C. Highway 3.

“The fire is classified as out of control and is expected to spread quickly so it may be a lot more than 10 hectors fairly soon,” said Fire Information Services Hannah Swift.

She said air support responded earlier, but were called off due to smoke.

There are two helicopters on route and 28 firefighters on ground fighting the fire.

No structures are in dangers at this time.

More to come.

