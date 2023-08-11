Wildfires outside Chase remains status quo, warmer weather on the horizon

Both fires have been burning since Wednesday, July 12

The Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek wildfires continue to burn. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service)

The two wildfires of note in Chase continue to burn on Friday, Aug. 11.

As of 10:35 a.m. on Friday morning, the East Adams Lake wildfire remains 6,505 hectares while the Bush Creek East blaze remains at 3,061.1 hectares.

While weather helped fire crews the last few days, Friday and into the weekend is expected higher temperatures and lower humidity. There are 15 km/h winds expected in the area.

Because of these expected weather conditions, fire movement could increase and impact communities to the south of the East Adam Lake blaze, including Lee Creek, according to BC Wildfire Services.

On Friday, at the East Adams Lake fire, crews are continuing to mop up and patrol Rawson Road north, up to 100 ft from the fire’s edge. On the south flank, crews are working on building a fuel-free roadway. Construction equipment crews are still working on the north flank while another crew is focusing on danger tree assessment.

At the Bush Creek East fire, helicopters are providing bucketing on the west flank, as well as heavy machinery and hand guards.

Evacuation alerts and orders remain in effect for both fires.

Both wildfires are wildfires of note, remain out of control, were caused by lightning, and were discovered on Wednesday, July 12.

READ MORE: New wildfire discovered west of Cinnemousun Narrows in the Shuswap

READ MORE: Sicamous RCMP investigate homicide after missing man found dead

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmB.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsSicamous