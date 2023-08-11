The Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek wildfires continue to burn. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service)

The Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek wildfires continue to burn. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfires outside Chase remains status quo, warmer weather on the horizon

Both fires have been burning since Wednesday, July 12

The two wildfires of note in Chase continue to burn on Friday, Aug. 11.

As of 10:35 a.m. on Friday morning, the East Adams Lake wildfire remains 6,505 hectares while the Bush Creek East blaze remains at 3,061.1 hectares.

While weather helped fire crews the last few days, Friday and into the weekend is expected higher temperatures and lower humidity. There are 15 km/h winds expected in the area.

Because of these expected weather conditions, fire movement could increase and impact communities to the south of the East Adam Lake blaze, including Lee Creek, according to BC Wildfire Services.

On Friday, at the East Adams Lake fire, crews are continuing to mop up and patrol Rawson Road north, up to 100 ft from the fire’s edge. On the south flank, crews are working on building a fuel-free roadway. Construction equipment crews are still working on the north flank while another crew is focusing on danger tree assessment.

At the Bush Creek East fire, helicopters are providing bucketing on the west flank, as well as heavy machinery and hand guards.

Evacuation alerts and orders remain in effect for both fires.

Both wildfires are wildfires of note, remain out of control, were caused by lightning, and were discovered on Wednesday, July 12.

READ MORE: New wildfire discovered west of Cinnemousun Narrows in the Shuswap

READ MORE: Sicamous RCMP investigate homicide after missing man found dead

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmB.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsSicamous

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fraudsters posing as Telus scamming Okanagan residents
Next story
Bystander rescues girl, 13, who nearly drowned at B.C. lake

Just Posted

North Okanagan-Shuswap Conservative MP Mel Arnold (left) and colleague, MP Michelle Fererri of Peterborough-Kawartha (Ontario) meet with media in Vernon Friday, Aug. 11, at the Schubert Centre. Fererri is the shadow cabinet critic for families, children and social development. She and Arnold spent two hours listening to concerns in the riding from invited stakeholders. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Canada abound in crises: Ontario MP during Vernon visit

The spot-sized Beach Bay wildfire was discovered Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service image)
UPDATE: Wildfire discovered in the Shuswap south of Seymour Arm

The Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek wildfires continue to burn. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfires outside Chase remains status quo, warmer weather on the horizon

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops continues to burn, three weeks later. (@BCGovFireInfo/Twitter)
3 weeks later: Wildfire south of Kamloops continues to burn