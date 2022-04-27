Black Press file photo

WildSafeBC Central Okanagan warning of increased bear sightings

Report wildlife in your area through the Wildlife Alert Reporting Program

  • Apr. 27, 2022 4:30 p.m.
  • News

WildSafeBC Central Okanagan is warning about spring bear activity as a high number of sightings have been reported recently.

Southeast Kelowna, around the base of Mount Boucherie, Old Mission Road in Lake Country and Robinson Place in Peachland are listed as areas of concern.

The organization wrote on social media, “bears can be attracted to unnatural foods such as garbage, birdfeeders and compost. If they gain access to this food, they will continue to return looking for these accessible foods. This can cause bears to become food-conditioned and/or habituated to humans.”

Once a bear becomes a public safety risk, WildSafeBC says conservation officers have no choice but to destroy the bear.

Central Okanagan residents are asked to be bear aware – keep garbage secure in a garage or shed, remove birdfeeders and other attractants and secure or remove compost.

View a list of recent wildlife sightings or report an animal in your area through the Wildlife Alert Reporting Program.

READ MORE: The bears are back in town: Caution urged as hibernation ends

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
