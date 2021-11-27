WildSafeBC coordinator recounts ‘active year’ in Columbia Shuswap region

Julia Helland said 38 black bears, 5 grizzly bears and 18 cougars reported in electoral areas C, E

38 black bears were reported in Columbia Shuswap Regional District electoral areas C and E as of Nov. 26, 2021, according to Julia Helland, the region’s WildSafeBC community coordinator. (Kat Kellner image)

The Columbia Shuswap’s WildSafe BC program is going into hibernation until next year.

According to Julia Helland, WildSafe community coordinator for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) electoral areas C and E, 2021 was an “active year.”

Helland said 91 reports to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) were made in areas C and E this year so far, 38 of them for black bears and five for grizzly bears. A total of 18 cougars were reported, as well as 14 deer.

Garbage, residential fruit trees and livestock were the biggest animal attractants in the region.

Door-to-door canvassing, garbage tagging, bear spray workshops and wildlife awareness and safety programs were some of the things Helland worked on in 2021.

She said she’s grateful for the support of the CSRD, British Columbia Conservation Foundation, Province of BC and the COS for their ongoing support.

During the winter, wildlife conflicts can be reported to the Report All Poachers and Polluters line at 1-877-952-7277. Urgent wildlife questions can be directed to bc@wildsafebc.com.

