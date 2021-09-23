Several Peachland residents gathered to take a stand against clearcut logging to protect the community’s watershed. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

Several Peachland residents gathered to take a stand against clearcut logging to protect the community’s watershed. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

Wildsight hosts webinar highlighting logging’s impact on climate change risk

Gov’s Strategic Climate Risk Assessment lacks impact of logging industry: expert

On September 29, 2021 the conservation group Wildsight is hosting a free webinar with Dr. Peter Wood, following the release of the provincial government’s Strategic Climate Risk Assessment. Wildsight says the assessment lacks any mention of the impact of the logging industry on the projected climate change risks listed in the document.

The Strategic Climate Risk Assessment is a 427-page document that identifies 15 climate risks to communities around the province.

Environmental group Sierra Club BC hired Dr. Wood to analyze existing research in order to determine the logging industry’s impact on climate change and the risks it poses to B.C. communities.

“What we saw when we looked at some of the science that’s available is that more intensively managed landscapes — so the industrial forest landscapes of heavy clearcutting / replanting — tend to be more fire prone,” Wood said.

The “Save Forests; safe communities” webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. MST will be a presentation of Wood’s findings, and Wildsight encourages anyone interested in forestry practices and the health of the province’s communities to join.

Wood has drawn his discoveries from around 120 scientific sources and has produced a report entitled: Intact Forests, Safe Communities.

According to Wildsight, he found that of the 15 climate risks highlighted in the Strategic Climate Risk Assessment, nine will be impacted by forest management practises.

“What he found was that we can reduce the risk of climate-related disasters in BC by reforming our current forestry practices,” read a Wildsight press release.

“Repercussions from logging go beyond summer wildfires too. Older forests act as moderating influences on the landscape, absorbing and releasing water more slowly, thereby reducing the risks of flooding and landslides.”

Wildsight adds logging can pose threats to community water supplies as well, due to companies turning more to forests that feed into these supplies as easily-accessible timber supplies dwindle.

In his report, Wood references Peachland, B.C., which recently had to spend $24 million on a water filtration plant after clearcutting practises damaged the natural filtration system that kept their water clean.

Wood’s research surmises that in order to protect B.C.’s remaining intact forests and in doing so mitigate increased climate risk, a “fundamental paradigm shift” is needed that places values like biodiversity and combating climate change ahead of profits.

You can register for the webinar here: https://bit.ly/3u4CW6V


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Winter tires should be installed by next Friday, October 1
Next story
Chapter closes on Oyama library

Just Posted

A group of sprint swimmers hit the water in the White Lake Triathlon held Sept. 12, 2021. (Gavin Ritson photo)
Activity and community celebrated in White Lake Triathlon

A 16-lot residential subdivision is proposed for 1640 10th St. SE in Salmon Arm. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Subdivision planned for Salmon Arm’s Hillcrest area to be solar power friendly

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A 12-year-old became the youngest person to achieve nuclear fusion

Armstrong Regional Co-op employee Kim Burns helps Vernon customers fuel up and feel good on Armstrong Regional Co-Op’s Fuel Good Day Tuesday afternoon. On Sept. 19, 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold in Vernon will be donated to the North Okanagan Hospice Society. Burns said on an “average day” $20,000 litres are sold a the 27th Street location - today she hopes to top that number by roughly 10,000 litres. Erin Christie/Morning Star Staff
North Okanaganers pump up nearly $10K in Co-op’s Good Fuel Day