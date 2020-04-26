Black Bear carrying garbage. (Contributed)

WildSafeBC Okanagan Westside to prevent wildlife conflict with new initiatives

Meg Bjordal is back this season as the WildSafeBC Okanagan Westside Coordinator

While the COVID-19 pandemic may be keeping many of us at home, that is not true for the bears and other wildlife that live in the Okanagan.

WildSafeBC is the provincial leader in preventing conflict with wildlife through collaboration, education and community solutions, and is delivered by the BC Conservation Foundation in communities across BC.

Meg Bjordal, is back this season as the WildSafeBC Okanagan Westside Coordinator, in the communities of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, Peachland and the greater Central Okanagan West Electoral Area. As Community Coordinator, Meg will be working hard to reach out to community members in new and innovative ways that maintain physical distancing and safety for the community.

READ MORE: Okanagan College launches haircuts for healthcare

From April to November, Meg will be involved in a number of WildSafeBC modified program initiatives including door-to-door information delivery campaigns, garbage tagging, and webinar delivery of our highly requested WildSafe Ranger Program for school-aged children as well as our Wildlife Awareness and Safety Education sessions.

“We will continue to provide local wildlife activity news and tips as the season progress on our local Facebook page,” said Bjordal.

“We look forward to hearing from you and with your help, we can reduce conflict with wildlife and keep our community safe.”

For further information on wildlife and how to reduce human-wildlife conflict visit www.wildsafebc.com, follow WildSafeBC Okanagan Westside on Facebook, or contact your local Community Coordinator, Meg Bjordal, at okwestside@wildsafebc.com or 250-826-3114.

READ MORE: Update: COSAR call out for missing hiker now believed to be false alarm

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wind ignites Okanagan wildfire
Next story
Prime Minister Trudeau taking cautious approach to economic recovery plans

Just Posted

Churches Thrift Store pleased at lack of dumped donations during COVID-19 closure

The store’s employees usually return to find donations dumped at their gate when the store closes.

Update: COSAR call out for missing hiker now believed to be false alarm

The area searched overnight included the Angel Springs and K.L.O. creek trails.

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

Think twice before reaching for the scissors, Summerland hairdresser urges

‘You can’t assume you can cut your own hair and make it look good the first time.’

Bruhn Bridge replacement work along Highway 1 on schedule to commence in 2020

Major construction may not begin until 2021, but some utilities are expected to be moved this year

Trudeau says too early to discuss ‘immunity passports’ for people recovered from COVID

Trudeau said recovery plans do not hinge on people being immune to catching COVID-19 twice

‘You are not alone’: B.C. pledges $500K to help family caregivers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Family caregivers can get support by calling 211 or 1-877-520-3267

Black Press Media winners shine at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications receive nods in dozens of categories

Wind ignites Okanagan wildfire

Blaze is between two and five hectares in size, three kilometres east of Enderby…

WildSafeBC Okanagan Westside to prevent wildlife conflict with new initiatives

Meg Bjordal is back this season as the WildSafeBC Okanagan Westside Coordinator

Caravan demonstrates outside Maple Ridge prisons

Two rural jails are latest to see protesters calling for release of inmates amid COVID pandemic

Vancouver Island RCMP respond to motorcyclist riding bike with ‘likeness’ to a police vehicle

“It is very upsetting seeing this copycat after what has happened in Portapique”

Okanagan College launches haircuts for healthcare

The initiative has raised $3,000 since launching on April 17

Canada’s top doctor says measures ‘starting to pay off’, even as COVID-19 deaths near 2,500

A total of 45,791 Canadians have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Most Read