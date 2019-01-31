Neskonlith Chief Judy Wilson speaks at the First Nations veterans Remembrance Day in Chase in Nov. 2018. Wilson was reelected in the Neskonlith Band’s Jan. 24 election. (File Photo)

Wilson reelected as Neskonlith Chief

Neskonlith voters went to the polls on Jan. 24

The votes are tallied after the Neskonlith Indian Band’s Jan. 24 leadership election and Chief Judy Wilson will be keeping her seat for another term.

Wilson netted 77 votes. She was followed by Joyce Manuel with 38 votes and Bert Deneault with 31.

Along with re-electing Wilson, Neskonlith voters chose a five-member council.

Related:Salmon Arm and Neskonlith partner for wildfire protection funding

Louis Thomas was acclaimed to one of the band council seats as it is guaranteed to a resident of the Switsemalph 3 reserve and he ran unopposed.

Cora Anthony, Brad (Saul) Arnouse, Joan Hooper and Fay (Saul) Ginther will be joining Thomas on council.

Anthony led the polls with 107 votes, Arnouse received 97, Hooper got 81 and Ginther’s total was 79.

Hooper, Ginther and Thomas served on council during the previous term.

