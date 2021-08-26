Wind shoos away plan for second controlled burn on White Rock Lake fire

Windy conditions were not favourable for another controlled burn off Westside Road for the White Rock Lake wildfire on Thursday, Aug. 26, unlike the conditions two days ago which resulted in a small-scale burn to help battle the fire. (Morning Star - file photo)

Plans remain in the works for BC Wildfire Services to conduct a 3,000-hectare controlled burn operation on the northeast flank of the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The City of Armstrong issued a release Thursday, Aug. 26 at 3 p.m. for its residents to be prepared for a significant amount of smoke as part of the planned events. That would also be applicable for Township of Spallumcheen residents.

The exact timing of the planned burn will depend on weather and site conditions. The planned ignition was a no-go Thursday, Aug. 26, due to winds. If and when site conditions are favourable, additional information will be provided prior to ignition.

The recent and forecasted cooler weather with periods of rain has been assessed to ensure optimum conditions are present for a successfully planned burn event.

BC Wildfire crews completed a series of small-scale burns on the south and northeast flanks of the White Rock Lake wildfire which began Tuesday, a day ahead of schedule. According to BC Wildfire Service, crews continue to extinguish deep burning fuels that are persistent throughout the east flank and are making good progress on mop-up and patrol activities along the south, west and northern flanks.

The ignition was critical to securing the area east of the larger-scale planned ignition set to occur in the coming week.

Planned ignitions were used to secure the fire perimeter burning north of Terrace Mountain yesterday, Aug 25, and west towards the fire perimeter above Shorts Creek (along the southeast flank). The aerial ignitions removed approximately 600-hectares of fuel between the fire’s edge and the pre-established control line.

The controlled burn was determined to be the best tactic in fighting the forest fire in the Irish Creek Road and Six Mile Creek area due to the steep and inaccessible terrain and the continued safety of firefighters.

