Wind-snapped tree falls on SUV in Vernon

One lane of 34th Street blocked near 25th Avenue by massive branch

Rob Montgomery was just driving through town when a massive tree branch came crashing down on his vehicle Monday morning.

Two large pieces of a willow tree broke off in the windstorm around 10:30 a.m. on 34th Street, near 25th Avenue.

One of them came down on Montgomery’s SUV, cracking his windshield and grazing the side of his ride.

”It hit so hard I thought the whole windshield would come in. I was lucky,” said the Enderby resident, who was running errands in Vernon at the time. “I’m just glad it wasn’t worse.”

Firefighters were on scene directing traffic until a city arborist could arrive to deal with the large branches, as well as other suspicious limbs from the large tree.

“That looks sketchy,” Montgomery said, while parked safely at the gas station and looking back at the rotten-looking tree.

Crews agreed the Montgomery was lucky, and they were thankful there wasn’t a pedestrian walking down the sidewalk at the time.

Safe to head home, Montgomery thanked his lucky stars and decided he might pick up a lottery ticket on his way home.

