A couple large tree branches block 34th Street after hitting a car Monday morning. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A couple large tree branches block 34th Street after hitting a car Monday morning. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Wind-snapped tree falls on SUV in Vernon

One lane of 34th Street blocked near 25th Avenue by massive branch

Rob Montgomery was just driving through town when a massive tree branch came crashing down on his vehicle Monday morning.

Two large pieces of a willow tree broke off in the windstorm around 10:30 a.m. on 34th Street, near 25th Avenue.

One of them came down on Montgomery’s SUV, cracking his windshield and grazing the side of his ride.

”It hit so hard I thought the whole windshield would come in. I was lucky,” said the Enderby resident, who was running errands in Vernon at the time. “I’m just glad it wasn’t worse.”

Firefighters were on scene directing traffic until a city arborist could arrive to deal with the large branches, as well as other suspicious limbs from the large tree.

“That looks sketchy,” Montgomery said, while parked safely at the gas station and looking back at the rotten-looking tree.

Crews agreed the Montgomery was lucky, and they were thankful there wasn’t a pedestrian walking down the sidewalk at the time.

Safe to head home, Montgomery thanked his lucky stars and decided he might pick up a lottery ticket on his way home.

READ MORE: Nearby residents have their say on nearby Gondola project

READ MORE: Resort hotel and village proposed on Okanagan Lake in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Windstorm

 

Rob Montgomery speaks to fire crews after a large tree branch came down on his vehicle Monday morning. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Rob Montgomery speaks to fire crews after a large tree branch came down on his vehicle Monday morning. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Previous story
Cat attacked by 2 dogs, fractures pelvis, needs help: Shuswap BC SPCA
Next story
Power lines block Highway 6, spark fire near Lumby

Just Posted

Firefighters prepare to fight a residential fire near the corner of 20th Street NE and Okanagan Avenue after a call about 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1. Damage was confined to the basement but the tenants lost all their belongings. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Tenants lose everything in April 1 Salmon Arm fire deemed accidental

Cattle graze, as shown in this 2020 handout image, near Cranbrook as part of a program led by the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association to reduce the wildfire risk near communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Columbia Basin Trust-Tyler Zhao
Cattle helping to manage B.C. wildfire risk with targeted grazing

A new early warning system is being launched for residents of the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park in response to a heightened risk of landslides in the Wiseman Creek area. (File photo)
Sicamous mobile home park residents asked to alert neighbours in event of evacuation

”In order to accommodate the population increase, people adjusted to smaller living spaces, while enjoying more time spent outside and in community spaces.” (Irene MacLennan graphic)
Viewpoint: Housing and infrastructure in a warmer Shuswap 30 years from now