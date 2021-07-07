Windstorm knocking down North Okanagan trees, power lines

Wednesday’s windstorm is causing chaos around town.

There are several reports of wires down across the North Okanagan.

In Armstrong, a tree has taken down lines and pulled a power pole into a precarious position over Fletcher Avenue.

There are several residents reporting power outages in the area. Trees are down in several areas causing widespread outages.

In Vernon, lines have been disconnected from a power pole at 27th Street and 25th Avenue. Vernon Fire Rescue crews are on scene.

A willow tree split on Lakeshore Road and has both lanes blocked. Nearby resident Curtis Lacroix didn’t want to drive around, so he got his chainsaw and cut up the tree and made room for cars to pass.

Lines are also down across a driveway in the 8000 block of Old Kamloops Road.

In Armstrong, there are 1,992 people without power south of Schoolhouse Road and north of MacDonald Road.

There are 179 homes without power north of Rosedale Avenue with an estimated repair time of 4 p.m.

In Spallumhceen, 57 homes are in the dark south of McLeod Road.

READ MORE: Thunderstorms threaten North Okanagan, Shuswap

READ MORE: Spallumcheen highway barriers placed recently are now being adjusted or removed

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanaganpower outagesWindstorm