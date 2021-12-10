The wind whips up the hair of a pedestrian on a chilly winter day. (File photo)

The wind whips up the hair of a pedestrian on a chilly winter day. (File photo)

Windy weather warning: Gusts of up to 80 km/h predicted to hit Okanagan, Shuswap

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Dec. 10

Hold onto your hats.

Wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour could hit the Okanagan Valley, Shuswap and Similkameen regions Friday evening and into Saturday morning, Dec. 11.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Dec. 10 for those regions and others across the Interior.

“Showers and flurries with very strong southerly winds will accompany a sharp cold front moving across the B.C. Interior tonight,” reads the statement. “The strong winds will first surface over the southern sections of the Chilcotin near Tatlayoko Lake this evening and progress southeast towards Penticton by Saturday morning.”

Highway travellers are advised to be cautious of strong crosswinds and reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

Read more: Police watchdog: Use of force in 2019 arrest may have contributed to Kelowna man’s death

Read more: UPDATE: Animals saved from Falkland barn fire

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
Some areas of Golden could be without power for almost 24 hours: BC Hydro
Next story
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum charged with public mischief in run-over foot case

Just Posted

The wind whips up the hair of a pedestrian on a chilly winter day. (File photo)
Windy weather warning: Gusts of up to 80 km/h predicted to hit Okanagan, Shuswap

A barn bursts into flames in Falkland Wednesday, Dec. 8. (Bev Laponder photo)
UPDATE: Animals saved from Falkland barn fire

The Independent Investigations Office of BC has sent a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges in an October 2019 police incident near Malakwa. (File photo)
Police watchdog: Use of force in 2019 arrest may have contributed to Kelowna man’s death

The Sicamous Eagles were sanctioned by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League for violating the league’s COVID-19 vaccination policy on Dec. 10, 2021. (File Photo)
UPDATE: Sicamous Eagles president responds after team sanctioned by KIJHL