Wine auction organized to support Princeton flood victims

Foundation ready to move 50 lots of wine for a good cause

There are 50 lots of wine up for auction. Photo submitted

Wine lovers are being offered a special opportunity to expand their cellars, while helping flood victims in Princeton.

The Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen (CFSO) is holding a silent auction for 50 lots of wine, from Friday, Dec. 10 to December 18.

“It’s an absolute treasure trove of Canadian wines, meads, and ciders,” said organizer Kim English, with many fine local labels such as Kismet, Summerhill, Moon Curser, Backyard Vineyards; and includes wine from further afield such PEI, Quebec, and Ontario. “

All lots are 12 bottles. Some lots contain cider and bubbly, while others are paired with bonuses such as stays at the Lakeside and the Ramada Hotels.

“Whether you know your merlot from your meritage, are someone who shops by the look of the label, or want to buy wine to create your own Christmas gift baskets, there’s something for everyone,” said English.

All fund raised will go to the Princeton Flood Relief Fund, which was established by the CFSO and Town of Princeton just days after the Nov. 14 flood .

It has already raised more than $500,000 against a $1 million goal.

Successful bidders will be able to pick up their wine in Penticton at the auction’s close. Bidders from the area, including Princeton and Keremeos, can arrange for delivery before Christmas for a small fee.

Wine that needs to be shipped to more distance locations will not be transported before the holidays, given logistical challenges.

To bid, browse the collections or to donate, visit www.cfso.net.

Related: Baptist Church is the hub of helping during Princeton’s flood crisis

Related: Vancouver Canucks donate $250,000 to Princeton flood victims

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com