Gordon Fitzpatrick, president of Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards north of Summerland, says the winery is open for business once again. For three days during the Mount Eneas wildfire, the winery had been closed. (Summerland Review file photo)

Winery now open after wildfire

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards had been closed for three days because of Mount Eneas wildfire

  • Jul. 23, 2018 1:39 p.m.
  • News

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards north of Summerland is open for business once again after being close for three days during the Mount Eneas wildfire.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the firefighters who safeguarded our property,” said Gordon Fitzpatrick, president of the winery. “Both the winery and vineyard are remarkably unscathed despite our close proximity to the blaze. It is also remarkable how the community in the Okanagan Valley comes together during such emergencies.”

Fitzpatrick said the show of concern and support has been touching.

He thanked Tony Stewart of Quail’s Gate Winery, who accommodated a wedding that had been scheduled for the winery and had to relocate.

In addition, Jim Cuddy altered his itinerary and a concert which had been scheduled for July 18 will now be held on July 31.

Previous story
Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months
Next story
Update: Peachland wildfire mapped at over 1,500 hectares

Just Posted

City puts money aside for affordable housing

Salmon Arm council wants to be ready for potential partnerships

Summerland lifts evacuation orders as wildfire conditions improve

One home still on evacuation order, more on evacuation alert

Small wildfire sparks south of Enderby

BC Wildfire Service estimates the blaze to be 0.01 hectares in size

Murder in West Kelowna, Mounties remain at crime scene

Mounties investigating a crime scene that spans nearly an entire shopping complex in West Kelowna.

Pilot project to address coal dust escaping from rail cars

Shuswap resident Marijke Dake pleased to see action by CP Rail, Teck Resources Ltd

VIDEO: A look back at the 2018 BC Games

Video and photo montage of the summer games in the Cowichan Valley, July 19-22

Toronto shooting gunman identified by authorities as Faisal Hussain

Sunday’s shooting left two dead and 13 injured

Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

The charges related to incidents in 2016

Winery now open after wildfire

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards had been closed for three days because of Mount Eneas wildfire

Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Princeton judge loses robes, and two left shoes

Some people will steal anything

Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?

The province of British Columbia is accepting feedback from the public until early September

Most Read