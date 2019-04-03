Winnie the pooch returned to North Okanagan man

Allegedly stolen dog found at Kelowna SPCA

Barry Christian of Lumby was reunited with his dog Winnie after she was allegedly stolen from him. (Submitted Photo)

Man’s best friend is back.

An emotional reunion took place between Barry Christian and his dog Winnie on Thursday, April 2 at the Kelowna SPCA.

“All the ladies at the SPCA hugged Barry after they seen Winnie run so hard to get to him,” said friend Shirley Fraser.

Winnie was allegedly taken from Christian’s Lumby home March 27.

See: Puppy allegedly stolen from former homeless Lumby man

“The SPCA lady in Kelowna, where we found Winnie, said there was no way his dog should have been taken from him,” said Fraser.

The community of Lumby rallied around the Christian after the incident, trying everything to get the four-month-old German shepherd back to her devastated owner.

“I would like to thank the great community that we live in for everything you have done for Barry and his best friend Winnie before he was stolen. The Village office, the girls gave him his dog tag, Rusty Spur that gave him a year’s worth of dog food, the Whitevalley Vet that gave Winnie her shots,” said Fraser.

“It is a great town we live in.”

Winnie is now registered as a service dog in training for emotional support for Christian.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Family of Wendy Ladner-Beaudry marks anniversary of B.C. woman’s murder
Next story
B.C. anti-harassment campaign says ‘Don’t be a tool’

Just Posted

Grandmother wears firefighting boots

73-year-old Lester McInally fills crucial role with White Lake Fire Department

Update: Man arrested after woman receives ‘life threatening’ injuries in Sicamous

Woman receives life-threatening injuries, 26-year-old man in custody

Man drinks 26 beer on day of Tappen home invasion

Accused pleads guilty, sentenced in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm to four years in jail

Who is this caped crusader? Spotlight turns to Okanagan Batman after police incident

A video of Batman asking to assist police in Kelowna has gained a worldwide audience

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Pack your umbrella, rainy day alert

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Behind the wheel: From stay-at-home-mom to entrepreneur

A three part series on the taxi industry in Kelowna

B.C. riding association leader quits after Trudeau ousts ex-ministers from caucus

Louis De Jaeger of Chilliwack-Hope says prime minister’s values don’t align with his

Okanagan city to bid on 2021 National Junior A Hockey Championship

If chosen as the host city, the event will coincide with the Vees’ 60th anniversary

B.C. anti-harassment campaign says ‘Don’t be a tool’

In honour of BC Construction Month, a new campaign addresses worksite harassment

Winnie the pooch returned to North Okanagan man

Allegedly stolen dog found at Kelowna SPCA

B.C. teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

Column: Archery training provides skills for life

Great Outdoors by James Murray

B.C. NDP loses vote after Greens walk out in LNG protest

B.C. Greens leave legislature, B.C. Liberals pass amendment

B.C. father paralyzed after apparent flu has regained some movement, recovery continues

Matt Reisig has begun to slowly regain movement in parts of his body.

Most Read