Kyle Germiquet is $500,000 richer from the Lotto Max Extra. (Photo submitted)

Winning lottery ticket purchased in Salmon Arm

Chemainus resident all smiles after ‘Extra’ big win of $500,000

  • Aug. 17, 2020 9:40 a.m.
  • News

Kyle Germiquet has an “Extra” reason to beam after the Chemainus resident matched all four numbers to win $500,000 on the Lotto Max Extra from the July 28, 2020 draw.

“It’s pretty indescribable,” Germiquet said. “I just find myself smiling a lot more now.”

He was on the road for work when he purchased his ticket at the Salmon Arm Petro Canada while filling up for gas, saying he “always” says ‘Yes’ to the Extra. The first person Germiquet told after checking his ticket a few days later was his wife.

“She started to cry when she saw I won,” he recalled. “She was so overwhelmed.”

Germiquet said he plans on buying a larger home for his wife and children with a bit more room to roam, inside and out.

“I still don’t really believe it — it hasn’t really sunk in,” he said.

