B.C. Hydro outage map, Dec. 18, 2021. (B.C. Hydro)

B.C. Hydro outage map, Dec. 18, 2021. (B.C. Hydro)

Winter storm leaves thousands in B.C. without power

Outages can be reported to B.C. Hydro at 1-800-BCHYDRO (1-800-224-9376)

Stormy weather has caused power outages for thousands of British Columbians.

B.C. Hydro’s outage map shows at least several outages across Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Southern Interior on Saturday (Dec. 18).

Hydro advises their customers to be prepared for power outages by keeping at least 72 hours’ worth of emergency supplies in their home, including candles, flashlights, batteries, food and water.

Outages can be reported to B.C. Hydro at 1-800-BCHYDRO (1-800-224-9376).

The outages come as much of the province is under winter storm warnings due to a strong Pacific frontal system moving across B.C.

Environment Canada has forecasted heavy snow and winds. Vancouver Island is expected to see heavy rainfall and strong winds on the north coast. Meanwhile, five to 10 cm of snow is expected for the Fraser Valley, 20 to 30 cm are expected for Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, and the Coquihalla Summit could see accumulations up to 40 cm.

READ MORE: Rain reigns as snow warnings lifted across Greater Victoria

READ MORE: Harsh storms have nearly tripled power outages in last five years, BC Hydro says

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BCHydro

Previous story
Husband charged with manslaughter in case of missing B.C woman Naomi Onotera
Next story
Highway 3 through Princeton at another standstill

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Noah Serdachny scored 3 goals in a 4-3 win over the Prince George Spruce Kings at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm on Dec. 17, 2021. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks defeat Prince George 4-3 thanks to Serdachny hat-trick

Some Canoe residents are not happy with the new four-way stop installed at the intersection of 50th Street and 70th Avenue NE, but the city’s traffic safety committee determined the four-way stop is the best solution. (File photo)
Traffic safety committee stands by four-way stop at Canoe intersection

Paul Ross, left, founder of the “Canoe Fills the Canoe” food drive, and Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison at the 2021 Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest Parade. The trailers used to collect food for the 2021 “Canoe Fills the Canoe” food drive will look similar to this one. (Contributed)
‘This is who we are’: Canoe residents proud to hold annual ‘Fill the Canoe’ food drive

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will be closed from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2021, for avalanche control. (File photo)
Highway 1 to be closed west of Revelstoke for planned avalanche control