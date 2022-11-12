Winter wonderland at Salmon Arm plant nursery

Nico’s Nurseryland has transformed once again into a winter wonderland for holiday shoppers.

On Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., stop by Nico’s Jingle & Mingle event for gift ideas, local vendors and festive fun.

The nursery, which sells not only plants and gardening supplies but yard and home decor and other local goods, is offering 15 per cent off all Christmas and holiday decorations during this sale event.

They have added some local flavour by inviting Shuswap Cider Co. and 6 Beans Roasting to provide beverages to guests and Pink Raven Jewelry to add some sparkle to the lineup.

6 Beans Roasting is run by a local family, and the six beans on the logo represent owners Jordan and David’s six children. One of the younger beans was helping work the coffee station, giving change to customers as part of his homeschooling math practice.

Check out 6 Beans Roasting on Facebook.

Pink Raven Jewelry is owned by Shantelle Gartner, a Salmon Arm maker. She loves to set up shop at local markets like this, but also ships free across Canada from her online Etsy shop, under PinkRavenJewelry.

Nico’s won gold in the 2022 Best Garden Centre and Best Landscaping Store categories in the Readers’ Choice awards held earlier this year.

6 Beans Roasting coffee beans on display at Nico’s Nurseryland Jingle & Mingle event, Nov. 12. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer)