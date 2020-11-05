Wires down, power out in Tappen following wind storm

Power is out at more than 1,500 homes in the Tappen and Sunnybrae neighbourhoods north of Salmon Arm.

As of 9 a.m. on Thursday morning, Nov. 5, BC Hydro reported 1,508 customers were affected by the outage that began the night prior, shortly after 8 p.m. A crew was assigned to fix the outage.

The power company stated the cause of the outage was under investigation, but downed wires could be seen along the Trans-Canada Highway on Kault Hill between Salmon Arm and the affected area.

