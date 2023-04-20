Wind warnings cover much of coastal B.C. with gusts up to 110 km/h expected on April 20. (Environment Canada)

With gusts of 110 km/h expected, wind takes out ferries between Island and mainland

Midday sailings won’t run between Nanaimo, North Saanich, Tsawwassen

Several BC Ferries sailings won’t hit the water with wind coming on strong Thursday (April 20)

The coastal communities in southern B.C. can expect strong southeast winds with gusts of 90 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

Northern Vancouver Island and the central coast can expect gusts up to 110 km/h.

A period of strong southeasterly winds is expected as a low pressure system approaches the Island from the west. The strongest winds, with gusts up to 110 km/h, will hit exposed coastal areas.

Winds are expected to ease this afternoon.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for much of the coast shortly after 8:30 a.m., followed by BC Ferries cancelling several sailings between Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver.

The 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point in Nanaimo are cancelled. The 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. ferries between Tsawwassen and North Saanich (Swartz Bay) are also cancelled.

Other cancellations include the 2:25 p.m. sailing between Campbell River and Quadra Island and late morning ferries between Port McNeill and Alert Bay and Sointula.

BC Ferries says customer service will contact customers to rebook sailings or provide refunds. Find the most up-to-date sailing and departure on the current conditions page.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc ferryBreaking NewsWeather

