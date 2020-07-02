Witness helps Kelowna police track down alleged impaired driver

The driver allegedly hit a pedestrian walking on the side of the road

A witness to a crash in Kelowna on July 2 is being thanked by RCMP for their actions following the incident.

Police were called to a pedestrian struck by a red Ford pickup truck on Benvoulin Road near Springfield Road just before 3 a.m.

The driver fled the scene; however, a witness to the collision followed the truck and notified police.

Officers arrived on Benvoulin to discover a 28-year-old man who claimed he had been struck by a vehicle while walking the side of the road. The Kelowna man was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

According to Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, an officer followed the witness’s instructions and tracked down the suspect vehicle near a residence on Terai Court.

The officer noted signs of alcohol consumption by the driver and asked the man to go to the detachment for a breath test.

He provided two breath samples, both of which exceeded the legal limit.

The 20-year-old Lake Country man was released from custody for a future court date. His vehicle was impounded.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the complainant in this matter,” said Cpl. Noseworthy. “This person was able to safely follow the suspect vehicle and provide invaluable and timely information to our officers, which led to an arrest.”

