Fitness equipment at the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre will soon be replaced. (File photo)

‘Woefully inadequate’ fitness equipment at Sicamous rec centre to be replaced

$67,000 from Electoral Area E community works funds to be used to buy new equipment

The Sicamous and District Recreation Centre will soon have new fitness equipment.

At its Feb. 17 meeting, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s (CSRD) board reviewed a motion to use $67,000 of Electoral Area E community works funds to replace the centre’s fitness equipment.

CSRD operations manager Darcy Mooney said the fitness centre’s gear was found to be “woefully inadequate” and below the standard for residential use. He added the centre needs to have commercial-grade equipment and that’s what the new equipment will be.

Electoral Area E director Rhona Martin said she knows it’s a facility that’s used and asked the board for their support.

The motion was passed unanimously.

