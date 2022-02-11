Woman arrested in 2020 Kelowna homicide

Marlena Isnardy, 33, has been charged with second-degree murder

Matthew Cholette. (Facebook photo)

Matthew Cholette. (Facebook photo)

A 33-year-old Kelowna woman has been arrested in connection with the 2020 death of Matthew Cholette.

Marlena Isnardy is now in custody, two years after the body of 27-year old Cholette was found in a pool of blood outside a townhouse complex.

Police and BC Emergency Health Services responded to a disturbance at a residence in Black Mountain on Highway 33 on Dec. 13, 2020, and upon arrival discovered Cholette’s body.

A resident of the complex spoke to Black Press Media at the time and said he received a call from a neighbour that night complaining about excessive noise.

He went to the unit, where he found a trail of blood leading through the house to the driveway where he found the body lying in a pool of blood.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested at the scene, but was released shortly after.

Charges of second-degree murder were approved against Isnardy on Feb. 11, 2022.

READ MORE: No answers a week after dog park death, as other unsolved murders loom in Kelowna

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelownamurder

Previous story
US ramps up Ukraine warning, says Russia may invade any day
Next story
17 more British Columbians die from COVID, hospitalizations continue to decline

Just Posted

The 2021 Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival will be a virtual event and is slated to take place Aug. 13 and 14.(Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Hopes high for return of Salmon Arm ROOTS&BLUES at city fairgrounds

Salmon Arm RCMP say the driver of a commercial vehicle was arrested on Feb. 10 after multiple attempts were made by police to pull the vehicle over as it was travelling through the Shuswap. (File photo)
Spike belt deployed after truck driver fails to stop for RCMP in the Shuswap

Sicamous council wants an update from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs on municipalities’ authority to add a vacant land tax. (File photo)
Sicamous pursuing option for municipalities to add vacant land tax

Dan Quilty is a dedicated volunteer with the Salmon Arm Lawn Bowling Club and views volunteerism as a richly rewarding way to give back to community. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Hometown hero: Dan Quilty recognized as Salmon Arm Lawn Bowling Club’s invaluable ‘Mr. Fix It’