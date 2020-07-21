A woman reports being assaulted on the gravel trail near Okanagan Centre Road West in Lake Country Sunday evening. (Google Maps image)

Woman assaulted by two men in North Okanagan

RCMP seeking witnesses to July 19 incident

Witnesses are being sought in an alleged assault in Lake Country Sunday evening.

Lake Country RCMP are investigating after a woman reported she had been assaulted by two unknown suspects the previous evening.

“The victim stated that she had been walking alone on the gravel trail near the beachfront in the 10600-block of Okanagan Centre Road West in Lake Country at approximately 10 p.m. on July 19 when she was grabbed from behind by two assailants,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said. “The victim suffered minor injuries to her face and neck before managing to fight them off and flee the area.”

One attacker was described as wearing dark shorts and a dark hoody. The second was described as wearing all dark clothing. No further descriptors are available.

Lake Country RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 250-766-2288. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Missing Vernon woman found

READ MORE: Shopping local urged in Lake Country

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultbeachesRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding
Next story
B.C. family recounts ‘experience of a lifetime’ catching huge sturgeon

Just Posted

Column: Diligence needed to keep COVID-19 in check

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Trial of man accused in church shooting begins July 22 in Salmon Arm

Proceedings scheduled for just two days in BC Supreme Court

Morning Start: Canada has nine per cent of the world’s forests

Your morning start for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Prestige hotel asks to put up ‘billboard type’ sign on former Salmon Arm 7-Eleven lot

City staff favour request, sign would be similar to Critter’s signage nearby

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi east of Salmon Arm

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

COVID-19 ‘hoax call’ to B.C. long-term care home leads to arrest

Centre said it received a phone call that ‘appeared to originate from health authorities’

Woman assaulted by two men in North Okanagan

RCMP seeking witnesses to July 19 incident

100 homes for North Okanagan’s homeless proposed

Howard House demolition and addition to My Place

Missing North Okanagan woman found

34-year-old located safe and sound

B.C. tourism industry seeks nearly half of COVID-19 recovery fund

Finance Minister has $1.5 billion to share in September

B.C. premier asks Trudeau to decriminalize illicit drug possession as deaths climb

A record 175 people died in June of illicit-drug overdoses

Days after missing daughters found dead, Quebec father’s body found: Police

Martin Carpentier has been missing since last being seen with his daughters on July 8

Another winery in South Okanagan closes due to COVID-19

Joie Winery temporarily closes to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Most Read