Erica Esquieres, 26, is facing multiple counts of mail theft, credit card fraud and forgery in connection to crimes across B.C. (Richmond RCMP handout)

Woman at large facing 30 fraud-related charges with links across B.C.

Erica Esquieres, 26, is facing multiple counts of mail theft, credit card fraud and forgery

Richmond RCMP are looking for a woman at large whose facing at least 30 fraud-related charges linked to crimes across B.C.

Erica Esquieres, 26, is facing multiple counts of mail theft, credit card fraud and forgery, Mounties said in a news release Wednesday.

Esquieres came to the attention of Richmond RCMP’s economic crime unit after she allegedly took money from bank accounts in the region, made fraudulent purchases and rented cars while impersonating the victims.

ALSO READ: Cat-phishing tops list of Better Business Bureau’s 10 scams of 2018

She was last seen in July, when she was released from police custody.

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts are asked to contact Richmond RCMP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Doctor growth in Canada more than doubles population increase over last 5 years
Next story
8,000 Vernon residents without power

Just Posted

Salmon Arm yoga studio to host adorable, adoptable rescue kittens

100 per cent of the proceeds of this Sunday’s event go to helping animals

Salmon Arm church community solar array honours environmentalist

Ribbon cut to launch community-owned 30-panel solar array

Vehicles may become home for at least two staff evicted from Salmon Arm assisted-living facility

Residents, staff at McGuire Lake Congregate Living still looking for places to live

Production workers needed in Vernon

Work for Black Press Media in Vernon today

Shuswap projects left with uncertain future after rural dividend funding suspended

Application process for funding halted so money can go to struggling forestry sector.

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Privacy report says B.C. medical clinics must do more to protect information

Report makes 16 recommendations including that clinics find funding to comply with privacy policies

Climate talk in South Okanagan focused on how citizens can make an impact

Dr. Rose Murphy, from Simon Fraser University, is a guest of First Things First Okanagan

8,000 Vernon residents without power

There is no estimated time for when it will be restored

Penticton students get green light to attend Climate Strike

The strike is scheduled for noon on Sept. 27 at 171 Main St.

COLUMN: Looking back over 25 years of changes

Summerland Review editor has reported on the community since 1994

Tkachuk’s 4 points lift Sens to 6-2 win over Canucks

Gaudette shines in losing effort for Vancouver

Body of missing woman found in Okanagan

COSAR, Vernon, Coldstream and Penticton members teamed up in the search efforts

‘Shame on you’: Demonstrators protest China-sponsored reception at UBCM

Protestors point to detained Canadians and a harsh crackdown on Hong Kong

Most Read