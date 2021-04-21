Woman believed to be in North Okanagan wanted by police

RCMP seek public’s help locating 37-year-old

Jessica Lynn Pihl

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted Vernon woman.

Jessica Lynn Pihl, 37, is wanted by police for failing to comply with a court order and is believed to be in the Vernon area.

Pihl is described as a caucasian female, five foot five inches, weighs approximately 122 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Pihl is asked to contact their local police or the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: ‘Where else do we go for help?’: Okanagan mom struggles to help son fighting opiod addiction

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Where else do we go for help?’: Okanagan mom struggles to aid son fighting opioid addiction
Next story
Shuswap Middle School parents notified of new potential COVID-19 exposure dates

Just Posted

Sue Vignola and Robin LeDrew with their red cabbage harvest, circa 1977. (Dianne Wells photo)
Column: Shuswap intentional communities in the 1970s

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Shuswap Middle School principal Sydney Griffith notified parents on Tuesday, April 20 that a member of the school community had tested positive for COVID-19. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap Middle School parents notified of new potential COVID-19 exposure dates

April 20 notice says member of school community tested positive for virus

B.C.’s 2021 budget is trending in the right direction to support farmers, says the BC Fruit Growers’ Association. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
B.C. budget receives thumbs up from Okanagan fruit growers

BCFGA general manager said budgetary investments put farming industry on a good trajectory for recovery

Vernon Vipers forward Tyler Carpendale (left) and Salmon Arm Silverbacks counterpart Noah Serdachny keep their eyes on the action during Vernon’s 5-2 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Tuesday, April 20, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers romp past Salmon Arm

Snakes score 5-2 B.C. Hockey League pod play victory Tuesday, April 20, at Kal Tire Place

Susan Martin and Peter Gook from Salmon Arm are the honorees in Vernon for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s largest fundraiser, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s. People are encouraged to register, fundraise and walk throughout May 2021 to support the programs and services of the society. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm couple honoured in this year’s walk for Alzheimer’s

People are asked to participate to raise funds for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

Using wall or ceiling panels kept cold by water circulating within them, B.C. researchers compared thermal comfort in 60 of the world’s most populous cities, including Toronto and New York. (UBC/Lea Ruefenacht)
B.C. researchers use air conditioning to combat spread of COVID particles

Dr. Adam Rysanek and his team have proven a new worthwhile system – a mixture of cooling panels and natural ventilation

Katerina Bakalos of Summerland will release her first single on May 1. The music label is LMS Entertainment from Kelowna. (Contributed)
Summerland singer to release single under Kelowna-based label

Katerina Bakalos has performed a rock rendition of I Think We’re Alone Now

Police road checks are coming for people travelling between regions while COVID-19 travel restrictions are in place. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. clarifies COVID-19 travel restrictions, Lower Mainland a single zone

Vehicle checks on highways, at ferry terminals to start Friday

Reilly Jorgensen watches his grandmother’s dogs after she fractured her ankle while walking the pups at Enterprise Park on Wednesday, April 21. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)
Kelowna senior rescued after fracturing ankle while walking her 5 dogs

The woman called her grandson to come watch the dogs while she recieved medical assistance

Canadian driver Paul Tracy pulls out of the pits during the morning session at the Molson Indy in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, July 26, 2003 (CP/Richard Lam)
Vancouver is considering hosting a Formula E race using electric cars

The race would be part of a three-day event focused on climate and sustainability

(Pixabay)
Kelowna man facing charges for bike theft

The Kelowna man allegedly stole an e-bike from the 2200-block of Harvey Avenue

Jessica Lynn Pihl
Woman believed to be in North Okanagan wanted by police

RCMP seek public’s help locating 37-year-old

Chart from the April 20 B.C. budget shows sharp dip in real estate sales early in the COVID-19 pandemic and the even steeper climb since late 2020. (B.C. government)
Hot B.C. housing market drives property transfer tax gains

B.C. budget boosts tobacco, sweet drinks, carbon taxes

Most Read