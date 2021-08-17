RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Woman charge with second-degree-murder in Alberta incident that left B.C. man dead

Tyra Phillips will appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Aug. 19

An woman will be back in court later this week after a weekend assault in Leduc, Alberta left a B.C. man dead.

RCMP, Fire and EMS were called to the scene on Sparrow Drive near Airport Road at around 3 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an aggravated assault.

Upon their arrival, they found a seriously wounded man, identified as 44-year-old Patrick Ford of Port Alberni, who died as a result of his injuries.

A female suspect was arrested at the scene.

Thirty-three-year-old Tyra Phillips of Lac La Biche is charged with second-degree murder, and will appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Aug. 19.

—The Canadian Press

Previous story
PHOTOS: 825,000 hectares have burned as wildfires rages across B.C.’s Interior
Next story
501 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in B.C.

Just Posted

Spallumcheen on Stepping Stones Crescent in August 2021. That’s directly across Okanagan lake to the OKIB Reservation. (Paul Anderson/Contributed to Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: 825,000 hectares have burned as wildfires rages across B.C.’s Interior

One lane of the Solsqua-Sicamous Bridge is now open. (District of Sicamous photo)
One lane of new Solsqua-Sicamous bridge now open

This map, made by the BC Wildfire Service on Aug. 16, shows the perimeter of the 4,359 hectare Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire. (BCWS image)
Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire north of Sicamous now over 4,000 hectares in size

Columbia Shuswap Regional District development services staff have requested the transfer of funds from development reserves to related budgets to help address an increased workload. (CSRD Image)
Increased workload taps OT budgets at Columbia Shuswap Regional District