A Clearwater woman was charged on Sept. 7, 2020 with second-degree murder in the death of a man. (Black Press file photo)

Woman charged with second-degree murder in death of Clearwater man

Southeast District Major Crimes reports that deceased man was found in remote area near Adams Lake

A Clearwater woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead on a remote area of Adams Forest Service Road.

The road circles Adams Lake, southeast of Clearwater.

Charged is Ashleigh Tschritter in the death of David Simpson, also of Clearwater.

RCMP report that on Sept. 6 officers responded to a 911 call where they found the deceased man. A woman was subsequently arrested and taken to the Clearwater detachment.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit took over the investigation and the murder charge was laid.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit general inquiries line at 1-877-987-8477.

Read more: Grass fire forces closure of North Okanagan highway

Read more: Wildfire west of Penticton deemed ‘under control’

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

murder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Grass fire forces North Okanagan highway closure
Next story
Woman charged with second-degree murder in death of a Clearwater man

Just Posted

Woman charged with second-degree murder in death of a Clearwater man

Police report that deceased man was found in remote area of Adams Forest Service Road

Wildfire burning between Salmon Arm and Canoe east of Highway 1

B.C. Wildfire Service says fire person-caused

Okanagan growers’ dependence on foreign workers shows as pandemic continues

B.C. Growers’ Association says locals making up for the shortfall, as apple growers are “very concerned”

Ten songs to remind you what Labour Day is actually about

Labour Day is more than just a day off, here are some popular songs that explain why

Concerns voiced over long lab lineups in Salmon Arm

Interior Health launches online booking, states staff shortages and COVID-19 contributing to waits

VIDEO: Superpod of orcas congregate near Vancouver Island

All three Southern Resident killer whale pods (J, K, and L) came together in the same area

Kelowna legal grow op goes up in flames

The fire began before 7 a.m. and closed off Old Vernon road for the morning

UPDATE: Grass fire forces North Okanagan highway closure

Fully involved fire off Highway 97 near Kekuli Bay

Wildfire west of Penticton deemed ‘under control’

Four days after it was discovered, the fire remains under investigation, but suspected person caused

Obsolete COVID-19 information continues to circulate in Okanagan

Province now recommends use of non-medical face masks to slow spread of COVID-19

Okanagan’s own Vasek out of open

Pospisil beaten by Australia’s Alex de Minaur in US Open tennis tournament

One woman dead, one injured in separate falls while hiking in upper Squamish Valley

Both women were in the Sigurd Trail area

Doctor Creek wildfire in the East Kootenay grows to estimated 79 square kilometres

More accurate mapping completed Sunday as crews prepare for forecasted high winds

UPDATE: Okanagan fire deemed suspicious

Early morning Labour Day blaze next to Holiday Park Resort

Most Read