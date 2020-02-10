Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc. are being sued by a woman who states she fell in the store in February 2018, causing an emergency C-section. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Woman claims damages after emergency C-section follows fall in Salmon Arm store

Lawsuit launched against Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc.

A Vernon woman is suing a Salmon Arm store, stating a fall at the store two years ago caused injuries and an emergency C-section.

Celeste Shantel Hind filed a notice of civil claim against Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc. in BC Supreme Court in Vernon on Feb. 5 of this year.

Court documents state that Hind, who was 34 weeks pregnant, was at Mark’s Work Wearhouse in the Salmon Arm mall on Feb. 6 of 2018 when she “tripped on hazardous and unmaintained shoeboxes that were on the ground, and fell on her abdomen… The fall resulted in an emergency cesarean section that same day.”

The document lists a variety of injuries which have allegedly affected the plaintiff’s health and lifestyle as a result of the fall. The injuries have caused and continue to cause her “pain, suffering, discomfort, loss of enjoyment of life, and permanent physical disability.”

The notice of claim does not include details of the baby’s health.

The document alleges a failure by the defendants to take reasonable care to prevent injury and loss, and to provide adequate warning of the dangerous condition.

The plaintiff’s claims include general and special damages, future care costs, loss of past and future housekeeping capacity and other costs.

As of Feb. 10, the defendants had not responded to the notice of civil claim, nor have the allegations been proven in court.


