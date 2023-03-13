Police say a body has been found inside the remains of a burned tent at an encampment on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police say a body has been found inside the remains of a burned tent at an encampment on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Woman found dead after firefighters douse blaze at Vancouver tent encampment

Woman appears to have died before the fire started

Police say a body has been found inside the remains of a burned tent at an encampment on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

A statement from Const. Tania Visintin says the woman’s body was found at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Visintin says firefighters had just put out a fire at the encampment on Hastings Street when they discovered the remains.

A cause of death is under investigation.

Visintin says it appears the woman died before the fire started.

Police are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the victim.

RELATED: Man shot while trying to get back allegedly stolen items from Nanaimo homeless encampment

RELATED: Firefighter falls from roof battling suspected arson at Golden Law Courts

Fatal FireHomeless

Previous story
Too much snow! Ski mountain near Oliver extends season
Next story
North Okanagan preschool program shutting down

Just Posted

Salmon Arm resident Murray Wallace recently won $675,000 with a BC Lottery Corporation Set for Life ticket. (BCLC photo)
Salmon Arm prankster has tough time convincing spouse of lottery win

Salmon Arm’s Kyle Jobin and Lindsay Anderson recently launched their new meal-prep business No Bull Eats. (Jarrod Daye-Risk Everything Photography)
Salmon Arm couple takes task of preparing nutritious meals by the horns with new business

Salmon Arm singing group Earth in Harmony warm up before raising their voices a cappella Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Salmon Arm singing group connects passionate vocalists

Selkirks coach Sam Barkwell with swimmers Finn Skofteby, Eric Moore, Tegan Konge, Dane Bach, Clara Tracy and Marrin Harwood at the B.C. Winter North and Interior Divisional meet in Kamloops Feb. 10-12, 2023. (Contributed)
Columbia Shuswap Selkirks making waves in swim competition season