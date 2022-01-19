Woman found dead in Kelowna warned that she may be murdered days before

Austyn Godfrey posted an Instagram story saying ‘If I wind up dead it’s because of this guy’

Austyn Godfrey’s photo from Instagram.

Austyn Godfrey’s photo from Instagram.

The woman who was found dead at the Glenmore dog park on Jan. 16, posted a call for help shortly before her body was discovered, according to a friend.

“She literally posted ‘if I wind up dead it is ‘cause of this guy’ ” said Matt Kennedy, a friend from Austyn Godfrey’s hometown of Kingston, Ontario.

Kennedy said that she had posted the story on her Instagram page. She also posted screenshots of messages between her and the ‘guy’ that she was concerned about.

Kennedy was shocked to learn of her death and told Black Press Media that they only hung out a few times back in Kingston and were not close.

The Serious Crime Unit is investigating Godfrey’s death as suspicious. The RCMP is working with the BC Coroners Service to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Black Press Media has contacted Kelowna RCMP in regards to the man Godfrey was concerned about, but has not yet had a response.

Anyone who may have had any contact with Austyn Godfrey in the days and hours leading up to 8:30 a.m. on Sunday Jan.16, is asked to call the tip line at 250-470-6236.

To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Discovery of body at Kelowna park terrifies dog owners

READ MORE: RCMP identify body found at Kelowna dog park as Ontario woman

READ MORE: Woman’s body found at Kelowna dog park

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelownamurder

Previous story
Friends, family rally support for young Armstrong woman
Next story
Shuswap water advocates push Ottawa for more action against invasive mussels

Just Posted

The stability of the Thwaites glacier in West Antarctica is being undermined by warmer ocean water circulating beneath, according to scientists with the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration. (NASA photo)
OPINION: Doomsday glacier collapse could be ‘Don’t Look Up’ event to spark switch to sustainability

An influx of new memberships at CKVS, the Voice of the Shuswap community radio station, has the board suspecting an attempted ‘takeover’ of the station by people opposed to the way the pandemic is being handled. (File photo)
Unprecedented membership jump for CKVS in Salmon Arm seen as possible takeover

Money is being raised to buy hearing aids for Mikayla May, who lost her hearing in November 2021. (Gofundme image)
‘Beautiful musician’: Money being raised for Salmon Arm woman who lost hearing

Derek Favell, 39, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Simpson, is scheduled to appear in Salmon Arm court on Feb. 15, 2022. (File photo)
Man charged with murdering Ashley Simpson to return to Salmon Arm court