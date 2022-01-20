Godfrey's Aunt says that Austyn was a beautiful soul (Kelly Robertson/ GoFundMe.com)

Woman found dead in Kelowna was safe at friend’s house hours before death

Austyn Godrey was watching movies with her friend until 2 a.m. the morning she was found dead

Austyn Godfrey was found dead at a Kelowna dog park at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Jan.16, but was happily watching movies with a friend only six hours before.

Ashley Henry is one of Godfrey’s friends and told Capital News that she was the last person to see Godfrey before her death. She wants the public to know that Godfrey is loved and will be missed.

“I just don’t want people thinking her last days were tragic because the few days leading up to her death were really good and we had a really good time,” said Henry.

Henry said that they were safely cuddled up on the couch until Godfrey left at 2 a.m.

A friend from Godfrey’s hometown of Kingston Ontario told Capital News that he saw concerning posts from Godfrey’s social media shortly before her death.

“She literally posted ‘if I wind up dead it is ‘cause of this guy’ ” said Matt Kennedy, a friend from Austyn Godfrey’s hometown of Kingston, Ontario.

Kennedy said that she had posted the story on her Instagram page. She also posted screenshots of messages between her and the ‘guy’ that she was concerned about.

Ashley Henry does not personally know the man pictured in Godfrey’s posts but said that he was allegedly “extremely abusive to her and she had been trying to leave him for a long time.”

Godfrey’s family and friends have started a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of transporting her body home and the funeral.

Henry said that she is working with the RCMP on the investigation.

The Serious Crime Unit is investigating Godfrey’s death as suspicious. The RCMP is working with the BC Coroners Service to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Kelowna RCMP has stated that they are speaking with witnesses and suspects as they gather information. The RCMP will not comment on any individuals who may or may not be involved in the investigation, in order to protect its integrity.

Anyone who may have had any contact with Austyn Godfrey in the days and hours leading up to 8:30 a.m. on Sunday Jan.16, is asked to call the tip line at 250-470-6236.

To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

