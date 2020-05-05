Image: Dave Ogilvie

Woman in distress rescued from West Kelowna trail

Emergency crews were called to the Rose Valley area about 12 p.m. Tuesday

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

Fire crews have confirmed a helicopter was used in the rescue of a 68-year-old woman from the Rose Valley Dam Trail network on Tuesday afternoon.

“West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded with two engines and a command cnit. After a lengthy hike in, crews made contact with the patient, a female in her 60s who was feeling unwell,” said Brent Watson, assistant fire chief. “Given the distance and rugged terrain, the decision was made to extricate the patient by helicopter.”

The patient was transported to Kelowna General Hospital and is in stable condition

Watson reminds residents to exercise caution while recreating in the backcountry, to carry adequate food, water and clothing for the conditions, and to ensure they tell a friend or family member where they are going.

————

UPDATE: 2:03 p.m.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) was called out to Rose Valley, Tuesday afternoon, to rescue a hiker in distress.

The woman had been hiking on a West Kelowna trail and was unable to get out of the area.

A helicopter was apparently used to rescue the woman from the trail

————

Emergency crews were called to Rose Valley in West Kelowna Tuesday morning after receiving a report of a woman in distress on a trail.

A 68-year-old woman hiking behind Rose Valley Elementary apparently felt dizzy while on the trail and called for help.

Fire crews, BC Ambulance and at least two police cars arrived at the top of Rosewood Drive off of Westlake Road about 12 p.m.

According to a witness, a family member of the woman also attended the scene to assist rescuers.

The area was busy with construction crews and trucks, at the time.

It’s unclear if the woman had to be taken to hospital following the incident.

READ MORE: Horse found shot, dead on Postill Lake Road in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

rescueSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sees 8 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap real estate sales drop significantly in April

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap real estate sales drop significantly in April

‘The economy has taken a big shock to the system due to the pandemic and, no surprise, so has the real estate market’

Shuswap’s Larch Hills abuzz with rapattack crews

Effort underway to remove hundreds of trees downed over winter

Death of bear dumped, burned in Shuswap gravel pit prompts reward

Wildlife group The Fur-Bearers offers $1,000 for information leading to conviction

‘Underwhelming’ support for agriculture industry: BC Fruit Growers’ Association

The association said the federal government doesn’t address the sector’s immediate needs

Thirty-unit housing development planned for northeast Salmon Arm

Initial concept was to be 55-plus but owner told council there are townhomes suitable for families

VIDEO: Alleged illegal dump caught on camera near Kelowna

A Kelowna resident caught a man who he believes was preparing to dump garbage in the bush

COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna care home declared over

The outbreak ended with only one staff case reported during the 14-day incubation period, according to Interior Health

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them trying to cross busy Island highway

BC SPCA Wild ARC plans to release babies back to the wild in about a month

Woman in distress rescued from West Kelowna trail

Emergency crews were called to the Rose Valley area about 12 p.m. Tuesday

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

West Kelowna Warriors raise nearly $7,000 for food bank

Fundraiser saw the BCHL team donate $10 for each order over $30 placed at participating restaurants.

Most Read