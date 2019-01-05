Phoenix Hacienda HealthCare (Google Maps)

Woman in vegetative state for decade reportedly gives birth

Hacienda Health Care and state officials issued brief statements about the situation, expressing concern

A woman said to have been in a vegetative state for at least a decade at a private health care facility in Phoenix reportedly gave birth recently, triggering a police investigation and reviews by state agencies in a situation called “deeply troubling” by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s office.

Azfamily.com a news website for television stations KPHO and KTVK, first reported late Thursday that, according to sources not identified by the website, a woman gave birth Dec. 29 living at a Hacienda HealthCare facility where the staff was unaware that she was pregnant.

Two other Phoenix television stations later aired similar reports.

Following the Azfamily report, Hacienda Health Care and state officials issued brief statements about the situation, expressing concern and describing reviews being conducted and steps being taken but not specifically confirming the reported pregnancy and birth.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
2 Vancouver businesses open city’s first legal pot shops
Next story
Yellow Vest protest organizes near Salmon Arm City Hall

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks triumph over Penticton in first game of 2019

The Shuswap’s junior A squad starts the year off with a bang

Larch Hills Chalet expansion completed just in time for ski season

Grand opening celebrations well attended by excited skiers

Salmon Arm’s New Year’s baby arrives

Baby Vienna makes her appearance at Shuswap Lake General Hospital on Jan. 3

Former Greyhound staff create parcel service in Salmon Arm

Business Spotlight/Leah Blain

Update: Police raid on Sicamous house unsuccessful

Armed officers attempt to arrest 28-year-old Michael Trosky on Jan. 2 at a Kappel Street house.

How to be more sustainable in 2019

Being less wasteful and more resourceful may be your New Years resolution, but where to start?

Yellow Vest protest organizes near Salmon Arm City Hall

Signs show frustration with taxation, immigration issues

‘Puk Prosim’: Boy, 10, uses homemade signs to collect 24 pucks at world juniors

Grayson Boe has collected 24 pucks while standing in the crowds of World Junior Championship games

Woman in vegetative state for decade reportedly gives birth

Hacienda Health Care and state officials issued brief statements about the situation, expressing concern

Silverbacks’ forward Matthew Verboon heads into consolation final at World Juniors

Salmon Arm’s leading scorer skates with Team Switzerland for tournament

2 Vancouver businesses open city’s first legal pot shops

Evergreen Cannabis Society and City Cannabis Co. have received all needed licenses to operate

Love on borrowed time: Cancer patients find romance despite terminal prognosis

When facing a disease with life-or-death stakes, matters of the heart may seem like a secondary concern

Doctors pen ‘social prescriptions’ to ease depression, loneliness in patients

The concept — prescribing a social activity — has proven to be an effective tool in the U.K

Reservations opening for campsites around B.C.

Now’s the time to start planning your camping trips

Most Read