The makeshift residence where two individuals wanted by police had set up, visible from Highway 3. A shootout with RCMP on Tuesday, Sept. 13 left one resident dead and another in the hospital. (Andrea DeMeer - Princeton Spotlight)

The makeshift residence where two individuals wanted by police had set up, visible from Highway 3. A shootout with RCMP on Tuesday, Sept. 13 left one resident dead and another in the hospital. (Andrea DeMeer - Princeton Spotlight)

Woman involved in Keremeos police shooting expected to survive

Man who allegedly pulled gun as RCMP serve warrants died and the woman was also shot

A woman who was shot by RCMP while they were executing warrants in Keremeos is expected to survive, said the B.C. police watchdog organization investigating the case.

It was on Sept. 13, around 7:45 a.m. when the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team had been dispatched to a bus- make-shift home off Highway 3 in an attempt to arrest a man and woman for outstanding warrants.

While attempting to enforce the warrants, the man allegedly produced a weapon and was shot by police. The incident continued and the woman was also shot as a result.

The man died at the scene and the woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO BC) is currently investigating the actions of the police involved in the shooting.

As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police. As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, IIO said there are no other updates they can provide at this time. It is unlikely the identity of the man who died will be released at this time.

On the morning of the shooting, the highway was closed for several hours while the standoff and following investigation was occurring.

The blue bus where the pair were allegedly living in the 4100 block along Highway 3 can be seen from the highway. It has solar panels on the roof and house plants on the dashboard.

A sign on the bus driver’s window reads: “Smile, you are on camera.”

Their camp is approximately one kilometre west of the Sunkatchers Co-op RV Park.

READ MORE: One dead, one injured, after police shooting in Keremeos

Breaking NewsKeremeosRCMP shooting

Previous story
B.C. woman’s car window smashed 3 times in 3 weeks
Next story
Be wary of cell phone scams, B.C. senior tricked out of $600 warns

Just Posted

John Wing performs in Salmon Arm. (Train Wreck Comedy)
Laugh it up with John Wing in Salmon Arm

The Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce is hosting an all-candidates forum on Oct. 4 for candidates running for Salmon Arm council in the Oct. 15 municipal election. (File photo)
Chamber announces all-candidates’ forum for Salmon Arm Council

Letters to the editor can be sent to newsroom@saobserver.net. (File photo)
Letter: Concerns over ‘ad hoc’ densification prompt questions to Salmon Arm candidates

Vandalism at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds has been an ongoing and costly concern for the Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Society. (Brian Bannister photo)
Salmon Arm Fair soured by destruction of fencing, expense of ongoing damage and vandalism