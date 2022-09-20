Woman involved in Keremeos police shooting expected to survive

Man who allegedly pulled gun as RCMP serve warrants died and the woman was also shot

A woman who was shot by RCMP while they were executing warrants in Keremeos is expected to survive, said the B.C. police watchdog organization investigating the case.

It was on Sept. 13, around 7:45 a.m. when the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team had been dispatched to a bus- make-shift home off Highway 3 in an attempt to arrest a man and woman for outstanding warrants.

While attempting to enforce the warrants, the man allegedly produced a weapon and was shot by police. The incident continued and the woman was also shot as a result.

The man died at the scene and the woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO BC) is currently investigating the actions of the police involved in the shooting.

As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police. As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, IIO said there are no other updates they can provide at this time. It is unlikely the identity of the man who died will be released at this time.

On the morning of the shooting, the highway was closed for several hours while the standoff and following investigation was occurring.

The blue bus where the pair were allegedly living in the 4100 block along Highway 3 can be seen from the highway. It has solar panels on the roof and house plants on the dashboard.

A sign on the bus driver’s window reads: “Smile, you are on camera.”

Their camp is approximately one kilometre west of the Sunkatchers Co-op RV Park.

